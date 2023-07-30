INDIANAPOLIS – Former Indiana attorney general Curtis Hill appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus to discuss his campaign for governor, and a new proposal Hill announced to eliminate Indiana’s Office of Equity, Inclusion and Opportunity.

Hill was also asked about the groping allegations he faced in recent years that led Republicans to replace the embattled conservative on the ballot in 2020, after Hill’s license to practice law was temporarily suspended by the Indiana Supreme Court.

Hill’s proposal to eliminate the state agency focused on equity and inclusion was announced in a press release on Monday.

“We need unity and not division through the advancement of true equal opportunity through bold leadership,” Hill said. “It’s true what they say that a rising tide lifts all boats, and if I’m elected governor, Indiana will experience just such a rising tide.”

Gov. Eric Holcomb created the agency in 2020. In the video above, Holcomb was also asked about Hill’s campaign for governor, just a few years after Holcomb called for Hill to step down.

Hill is among a handful of Republicans seeking the GOP nomination for governor, including Sen. Mike Braun and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.