IN Focus: Hale wins primary, setting up fifth district matchup with Sen. Spartz

INDIANAPOLIS — With Indiana’s primary in the books, candidates are now turning their attention to the general election just five months away.

In the race for President, Democrat Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump were declared winners in the Indiana primary, as widely expected. You can find election results here.

All eyes were on the the 15-candidate race for the Republican nomination to replace GOP Rep. Susan Brooks in District 5 after Brooks announced she wouldn’t run for reelection.

State Sen. Victoria Spartz won her party’s nomination, setting up a race against former State Rep. Christina Hale, who defeated four other Democrats on Tuesday night.

Hale spoke Tuesday with FOX59, saying she’s hopeful she’ll be able to flip the district from red to blue for the first time ever.

Other winners Tuesday night included Republicans Jackie Walorski (District 2), Jim Banks (District 3) and Greg Pence (District 6).

Democrat Jeannine Lake won in District 6, setting up a November rematch against Pence.

Patricia Hackett won in District 2 and will take on Walorksi.

In District 9, Andy Ruff won on the Democratic side. He’ll challenge Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, who ran unopposed for the Republican nomination.