IN Focus: Holcomb, Myers discuss issues of race, equality

INDIANAPOLIS – On Tuesday, Governor Holcomb announced the creation of Chief Equity, Inclusion and Opportunity Officer as well as requiring the use of body cameras for every frontline Indiana State Police (ISP) trooper by spring of next year.

“What I’ve laid out today are actions in a broad effort to make sure Indiana is a place where every Hoosier has an equal opportunity and access to achieve our founders’ vision of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Achieving that vision requires we address root causes and remove barriers that have built up for centuries.”

Indiana’s first-ever Chief Equity, Inclusion and Opportunity Officer will focus on improving these areas across all state government operations and drive “systemic change to remove hurdles in the government workplace and services the state provides.”

Holcomb said the officer will help state agencies develop their own strategic plans to remove barriers, and will be a member of the Governor’s Cabinet and report directly to the Governor.

In addition, the governor announced the requirement of body cameras for every frontline ISP trooper by the spring of 2021.

“For my part, I commit to you that I will work to be a barrier buster. I commit to bring greater equity and opportunity within your state government and the services you entrust us to provide, so that every Hoosier can take full advantage of their gifts and potential,” Gov. Holcomb said.

A third-party review requirement of state police and law enforcement academy curriculum and training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) was also announced Tuesday, along with more civilian representation to the ILEA Training Board.

ILEA provides the basic training for the majority of law enforcement officers in the state. 65 percent of the state’s law enforcement officers — including sheriff’s deputies, municipal law enforcement officers, Indiana State Police troopers, and conservation officers — receive some form of training at the academy.

The governor’s office said to better monitor overall progress, Holcomb will direct the state’s Management Performance Hub to create a Public Disparity Data Portal to show how our state programs are working, and will continue working with legislators, the judiciary, local sheriffs and prosecutors on potential legislation including sentencing reform and jail overcrowding.

Holcomb said he has asked the Commission for Higher Education, the Department of Workforce Development and the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet to submit recommendations on how the state can adjust policies for workforce programs.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers said in response, “Much too little, much too late.”

Myers said if he is elected governor of Indiana, he will treat Indiana’s equity and inclusion problems like a physician an Intensive Care Unit.

“I’ve never shied away from a big challenge, that’s why I became a critical care physician, because that’s where the sickest patients in the hospital happen to be,” said Myers. “I want to help my state whose needs are now equivalent to being in an ICU. Indiana has got lots and lots of diagnoses that need to be treated. I believe I’m the guy to roll up my sleeves, put on my scrubs and get in there and do it.”

In his latest political ad for governor, Myers uses his first-hand experiences as a physician and former Indiana State Health Commissioner to point out Indiana’s lack of inclusion and equity.

“Even medicine is not immune to racism, bigotry and ignorance,” he said in the video named, A Broken System.

Myers wants to immediately increase the number of COVID-19 testing sites in minority areas, decrease the number of women and infants dying during childbirth and expand health care access.

“Medicare for many many more,” said Myers, “Medicaid and private insurance as well.”

Myers also stressed equality in education must be a top priority. He wants to increase teacher salaries and change the funding formula to benefit underserved communities.

“We need a much more aggressive set of policy changes for K-12 education in Indiana where African American students suffer disproportionately,” said Myers.