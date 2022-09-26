INDIANAPOLIS – Congressional candidates Erin Houchin (R-IN) and Matthew Fyfe (D-IN) appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus, discussing several key issues, including their stance on potential abortion policy that could come before Congress in the months ahead.

In the video above, Houchin and Fyfe share their thoughts on the new Indiana law currently held up in the courts, and the calls for new abortion policy at the Congressional level with some Republicans calling for new restrictions at the federal level, as Democrats call for the recently overturned Roe decision to be codified into federal law.

When asked about the recent proposal from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to enact new restrictions at the federal level, Houchin told us she thinks the issue should still be left to the states while Fyfe said he would support a move to codify Roe into law at the federal level.

“I think the best government is closest to the people, and that’s where they can weigh in on these issues,” said Houchin “We have things like the Hyde amendment that you’ll see Republicans in Congress advocating to keep but the government closest to the people is always best.”

“I think at a national level, we need to have one law, and we need to codify Roe,” said Fyfe. “I think it’s ridiculous that your geography, whether you live on one side of the state line or the other, depends on what kind of health care you’re going to get.”

Both candidates are seeking to replace current ninth-district Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN), who decided not to seek re-election to Congress as he considers a possible run for governor.