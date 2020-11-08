IN Focus: Indiana elected officials, pundits recap contentious 2020 election

INDIANAPOLIS – On this week’s edition of IN Focus, we’re talking with elected officials from both sides of the aisle about the unprecedented and still-contested election results which showed former VP Joe Biden victorious in the race for the White House.

In the video above, we talk with Sen. Todd Young about Tuesday’s election, and the President’s reaction to the results.

In a statement Thursday night, Young said Republicans will accept the final result, though President Trump continues to pursue several legal avenues which had yet to produce concrete evidence of widespread fraud.

“Elections are an essential component of the American experiment, and I trust in the process. I urge patience as all legally cast votes are tallied. Every legally cast vote will be counted, the rule of law will be upheld, and we will accept the final result,” said Young.

But as of Sunday afternoon, Young and many other Senate Republicans had yet to publicly congratulate Biden or acknowledge the President’s defeat.

In the video above, we also speak with two of Indiana’s U.S. representatives who were re-elected to Congress last week, Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN-7) and Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN-6).

Carson reflected on some of the struggles Democrats faced in key House races, including the fifth district race in Indiana. But he was also highly critical of the President’s refusal to concede.

“He wants to insult the voters and their intelligence,” said Carson. “He’s just being inconsistent and theatrical and I think it’s unfortunate.”

We also discussed Tuesday’s results with our panelists on this week’s IN Focus podcast.