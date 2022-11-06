INDIANAPOLIS – As voters prepare to go to the polls Tuesday, we’re taking a look at Indiana’s congressional races, often a formality due to the creation of more and more lopsided districts through the years. However, this year at least one of Indiana’s districts appears to be highly competitive:

1st Congressional District

We begin in Indiana’s 1st district, where Republicans believe this typically blue seat is one they can flip. Incumbent Democratic Congressman Frank Mrvan is up against Republican challenger Jennifer Ruth-Green. The normally Democratic stronghold is now a big focus for Republicans looking to take control of the House.

2nd Congressional District

In the South Bend area, Republican Rudy Yakym and Democrat Paul Steury are facing off. It’s the seat that was previously held by the late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (R), who died in a car crash earlier this year.

3rd Congressional District

In the Fort Wayne area, Congressman Jim Banks has been moving up the ranks of the GOP’s leadership. He’s going up against Democratic challenger Gary Snyder.

4th Congressional District

Another Republican incumbent is up for reelection in the 4th district. Congressman Jim Baird (R) says some of his biggest priorities are immigration, inflation, and overall public safety.

“We have a responsibility in Congress to make sure the people from this district have a voice at the legislative table,” Rep. Baird said.

Meanwhile, his Democratic challenger Roger Day is focusing on reproductive access and women’s rights.

“I have a four year old granddaughter, and I believe she should have the same rights as her mother and her grandmother,” Day said. “I think she should have equal pay… to be able to have freedom of choice.”

5th Congressional District

Republican Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (R) is up for reelection. The nation’s first Ukrainian-born member of Congress made national headlines after Russia’s invasion of the country. She’s going up against Democratic challenger Jeannine Lake. Rep. Spartz recently commented on her possible ambitions beyond the midterms, such as a possible run for Senate in 2024.

“I think the Senate could use some Conservative women, but I think we need to go through this election,” Rep. Spartz said.

Lake responded by saying it could show that Rep. Spartz isn’t focused on the position she may get elected for.

“I think that kind of gives the signal maybe to voters that she doesn’t want the job that she’s currently in as a Representative,” Lake said.

Lake was also critical towards some of Rep. Spartz’s comments towards the conflict in Ukraine. Rep. Spartz recently accused some in the Ukrainian government of “playing politics.”

“She’s derided everybody but Putin, which is a problem for me,” Lake said.

“Ultimately, people have the right to say even the crazy things. My job is to make sure I do the right thing for the people I represent,” Rep. Spartz said.

6th Congressional District

In the 6th District, which now includes the southside of Indianapolis, Congressman Greg Pence (R) is running for reelection against Democratic challenger Cinde Werth, who discussed two key issues on the ballot this year: abortion and inflation.

“I don’t hear anything about (abortion) out in the district,” Rep. Pence said. “Inflation is what folks talk about.”

Meanwhile, Werth says she’s trying to make sure the race is competitive.

“I’m on the ground every single day talking to voters in every one of the eleven counties in the new 6th District, and what I’m finding is that people are ready for change,” Werth said.

7th Congressional District

In the 7th District, which now include the north side of Indy, Congressman André Carson (D) is up against challenger Angela Grabovsky (R). Rep. Carson says the economy is clearly at the top of his agenda.

“The truth is that we’ve been able to come back from the job losses during the pandemic stronger than ever,” Rep. Carson said.

Meanwhile, Grabovsky says more needs to be done to combat inflation.

“Bringing our inflation to a 40 year high, bringing our costs for food and grocery to where they are now… I want all of these regulations to be gone,” Grabovsky said.

8th Congressional District

Covering southwest Indiana is the 8th District, where Congressman Larry Bucshon (R) is facing Democratic challenger Ray McCormick.

9th Congressional District

Finally in the 9th District, it’s Republican Erin Houchin running against Democratic challenger Matthew Fyfe. You can check out our interviews with them right here.

Watch a full preview of Indiana’s congressional races and where power could go on Capitol Hill in the video above. Remember to tune into FOX59 November 8th for all your election coverage.