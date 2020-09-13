IN Focus: Panelists discuss latest polling numbers, this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana political insiders saying about the results of a new poll of the state’s key races? And how will this week’s headlines impact the race for President?

On this week’s edition of IN Focus, panelists Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, Adam Wren, Jennifer Wagner and Pete Seat discuss this week’s top stories, including the poll from IndyPolitics.org and Change Research which showed tightening numbers in the race for governor.

The poll showed Gov. Eric Holcomb leading Democratic candidate Woody Myers by just six points (36%-30%) with Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater pulling in 24% of the vote, a far higher percentage than many observers had expected.

Holcomb’s campaign said the online poll was “clearly an outlier” and pointed to recent internal polling showing the governor ahead by as many as 40 points.

Myers’ team seized on the results in an email this week, claiming the results showed their campaign was “surging” in the polls with less than two months until the election.

Join us again next week – during football season our program airs every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and Stitcher.