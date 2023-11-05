INDIANAPOLIS – Municipal elections will be conducted in cities across Indiana this coming Tuesday, with a key focus on races in Indianapolis, Evansville and Carmel, among others.

On this week’s edition of IN Focus, we’re taking a closer look at some of the big races on the ballot next week, including a number of cities electing new mayors in 2023.

In the video above, you’ll all see highlights of our Indianapolis mayoral debate between incumbent Mayor Joe Hogsett (D-Indianapolis) and his Republican opponent Jefferson Shreve, and clips from the mayoral debate in Evansville hosted by our news partners at WEHT-TV.