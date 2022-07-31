INDIANAPOLIS – With state lawmakers poised to enact new abortion restrictions, local prosecutors could soon face difficult enforcement decisions in the coming months.

In its current form, Senate Bill 1 would allow the attorney general to prosecute violations when the county prosecutor won’t file charges. And that’s the very stance that Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears has taken, declaring that he won’t prosecute violators if an abortion ban becomes law.

On this week’s edition of IN Focus, we asked Mears about the new amendment added to the bill last week, and also spoke with his Republican opponent in this year’s election, Cyndi Carrasco.

“I thought it was an interesting decision,” said Mears. “This law is going to be challenged in federal court and there’s a number of constitutional implications.”

“The fact remains that the prosecutor of the county is not (the) entity that makes the laws, and we have a prosecutor that categorically decides to ignore laws,” said Carrasco. “What I would do is I would absolutely enforce the law on a case-by-case basis.”

A new poll from ARW Strategies published by Indy Politics shows Mears with a double-digit lead over Carrasco, who has been highly critical of Mears’ approach on a wide range of issues this year.

That same poll from ARW also examined the race for secretary of state, showing Democratic candidate Destiny Wells with a slim lead over Republican candidate Diego Morales, within the poll’s margin of error.