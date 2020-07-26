IN Focus: Republican, Democratic chairs discuss voting concerns with 100 days until election

INDIANAPOLIS – State party chairmen Kyle Hupfer (R) and John Zody (D) both appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus, marking 100 days until the November election.

In recent days, the two parties have been at odds over how to conduct the general election, and whether voters should again have the option of ‘no-fault’ mail-in voting as they did in the state’s June primary.

“We’re past the true emergency,” Hupfer argued, trying to make the case against mail-in voting for this November’s election.

Zody disagreed, citing rising case numbers in recent days that he feels should again lead to ‘no-fault’ absentee voting in November.

It could be weeks until any final determinations are made about how the election will be conducted at the state level, and it’s possible some of those questions may even be settled in court, with legal action already being taken here in Indiana and elsewhere.