Indiana casts 11 Electoral College votes for President Trump

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana was one of the first states called for Donald Trump on Election Night and was one of the first states Monday morning to cast its Electoral College votes for the president.

The state’s 11 votes will make up less than five percent of Trump’s anticipated 232 votes nationwide, far short of the 270 he needed to be re-elected and well behind President-elect Joe Biden’s 306 electoral ballots.

City County Councilor Brian Mowery said today’s expected results should begin the process of putting the 2020 election debate behind the nation even though Trump’s so far fruitless legal challenges continue.

“I think once today is over with, I think it is time to begin looking at that possibility,” Mowery said, “but with as many things that have been brought up with voting irregularities in this past election, I think its also worth looking into as well.

“I think Indiana had a pretty good system set up so I don’t have the fear that there were as many irregularities,” Mowery continued. “I think every election is riddled with a few here or there but I don’t anything to a major scale or here in Marion County.”

Mowery put the blame for national discord over the November election results on Trump critics who continued to claim his 2016 victory was less legitimate because he lost the popular vote but prevailed in the Electoral College.

“I understand there’s a lot of emotion and a lot of feelings tied up in this so I would hope at least level heads prevail and we can talk about this civilly,” he said.

State GOP Chairman Kyle Hupfer also cast his electoral vote for President Trump.

“The electors will vote today, we will tally up what they are and that is generally the end of the process unless the effort that the president is making across the country from a litigation standpoint proves to be fruitful,” said Hupfer. “I’m not the president’s lawyers, he has his own team, as I’ve said from the beginning, I think the president has the right and the duty if he feels like there are inconsistencies in the election results to pursue any legal remedy that is out there to him, so I would leave that to him and his attorneys to determine what that course of action is.”

As leader of the state party, Hupfer refused to answer a question about whether he endorsed the support outgoing Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill and incoming A.G. Todd Rokita, both republicans, gave to an ill-fated lawsuit brought by the attorney general of Texas to overturn the November results in four key swing states.

“I wasn’t asked,” said Hupfer

“I’m asking you now,” I said.

“I wasn’t asked,” said Hupfer. “That’s not my job.”

Hupfer said Indiana’s spirit of bi-partisan cooperation at the Statehouse should be a model for other states and political parties to follow.

Indiana state government remains overwhelmingly republican.

“That’s the best we can do in Indiana is to be an example, a shining star, with what we’ve been able to accomplish here,” said Hupfer.

When all 538 Electoral College ballots are tallied, Vice President Mike Pence will preside over a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 to ratify the results leading to President Elect Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.