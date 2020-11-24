Indiana sees highest voter turnout for General Election since 1992

Residents wait in line to vote at the Wicker Park Social Center on October 06, 2020 in Highland, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indiana Secretary of State’s voter turnout report shows 65% of the state’s 4.7 million registered voters cast a vote in the Nov. 3 General Election.

That equates to 3,068,542 Hoosiers who voted.

“We continue to see that candidates and issues drive turnout,” said Secretary Connie Lawson. “Presidential elections tend to have higher turnout rates. That held true this year with sixty-five percent of Hoosiers turning out to vote, the highest percentage we’ve seen since 1992.”

Lawson said voter turnout was at 58% in 2016 and 2012. In 2008, the turnout was 62%. More ballots were cast this year than in 2008, 2012 or 2016.

Of Indiana’s 92 counties, Hamilton and Wells counties had the highest turnout with 75%. Greene, Hancock and Whitley counties had 74% turnout. Marion County saw 59% voter turnout.

Find more statistics from the Secretary of State’s report here.