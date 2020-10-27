Indianapolis post office announces drop-off hours for election ballots

INDIANAPOLIS – The United States Postal Service (USPS) is working to ensure all ballots make it home by the noon deadline on Nov. 3.

According to a release, USPS is offering the opportunity to hand off your ballot to a USPS employee at the Main Post Office location in downtown Indianapolis (125 W. South Street) starting Saturday, Oct. 31 through Tuesday morning of Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020.

“As customers drive by, they can hand our employee the ballot,” said Christi Johnson-Kennedy, acting district manager for the Greater Indiana District. “This is an effort for us to be there for any voter who has waited until the last minute, to make sure their vote counts too.”

USPS will collect ballots on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., on Monday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (Marion County ONLY).

Employees will date stamp the ballot, and then send it on to be sorted and prepared for the applicable election board, said Johnson-Kennedy.

All USPS employees will be following social distance guidelines and wearing face coverings.