INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis residents have elected Mayor Joe Hogsett for a third term.

According to unofficial results from the Marion County Election Board, officials reported that Hogsett received 58.99% of the vote, recording 78,377 votes. Hogsett’s Republican challenger, Jefferson Shreve, received 41.01% of the vote and recorded 54,489 votes. At this point, these results are with 78.49% of precincts reporting.

This comes after a months-long race and a multi-million dollar investment into the race by the two candidates, a record amount for an Indianapolis mayoral race. According to previous reports, both candidates campaigned on public safety, as well as the status of downtown Indianapolis.

On Tuesday morning, before results were reported by Marion County, Hogsett said it was a long and hard-fought campaign. Hogsett said at the time he is looking forward to “finish[ing] the job.”

“I’ve enjoyed serving the people of Indianapolis for the last eight years and in no small measure because of the global pandemic, I’d like to finish the job and I think that can be done if I am given a third term,” Hogsett said. “I hope to be able to finish the job over the next four years and ride off into the political sunset.”

Before the results, Shreve said on Tuesday that it was a competitive campaign as a whole.

“We had waged a really competitive mayoral campaign, which we have not seen in a few cycles, and competition is good,” Shreve said. “This is good for our city.”

In remarks to supporters, Shreve said it was a “heart decision” to invest in this race and in Indianapolis.

“This is our hometown, this is our city. And I am convinced that it can be better,” Shreve said. “[This pursuit] has been extraordinarily broadening. This candidate has grown tremendously. Now, it has been an expensive education. But I have grown tremendously and grown to appreciate my hometown.”

Shreve said he called Hogsett to concede. During that conversation, Shreve said Hogsett asked for, and Shreve offered, to continue to help “move this city forward,” but as a private citizen.

In a statement from the Fraternal Order of Police, officials said that they commend both candidates and their respective campaigns.

“We congratulate Mayor Joe Hogsett on his re-election. The Mayor knows well the immediate need to boldly make moves to retain officers and set the stage for a net gain of staffing for IMPD,” the statement read. “We are confident that we can collectively work in good faith in the coming months to set a standard that incentivizes the needed growth in the ranks to move our capital city toward safety and prosperity. Time is of the essence. Let’s go to work.”

This story will be updated throughout the evening with updated statements from Hogsett and Shreve, as well as updated numbers from the Marion County Election Board.