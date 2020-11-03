LIVE BLOG | Updates from Indiana and around the country for Election Day 2020

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, a voting location is shown in Mission, Kan. A new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Opinion Research and USAFacts finds that while voters say it’s pretty easy to find accurate information about voting, they have a harder time knowing whether there’s any factual basis for the information they’re getting from and about the candidates. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

November 3, 6 a.m.

Polls open around Indiana for Election Day as Hoosiers cast their ballots in several key races, including president, governor, attorney general and several U.S. House races.

6:08 a.m.

And so it begins 🇺🇸



Unbelievable turnout here in #Indianapolis at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.



More than two dozen people lined up before doors even open. pic.twitter.com/iasIfRuhSP — Alexa Green (@AlexaGreenNews) November 3, 2020

Heading to the polls today? Here's a comparison of your mask options and their effectiveness. #indy pic.twitter.com/cIErXaEC24 — Star Derry (@StarDerryWX) November 3, 2020

6:18 a.m.

Long lines are being reported at several locations this morning. We’re also hearing reports of some isolated problems and are looking into them.

6:20 a.m.

Photo from Ruthanne Sullivan

The line at St. Simon in Lawrence Township is wrapped about 3/4 of the way around the building.

Got in line at 5:55am. Line wrapped around the entirety of the parking lot at St. Paul’s. 30 minutes in, can finally see the entrance.



Poll workers walking the crowd to check on everyone and are helping the line move efficiently. #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/37anHexMxk — Larra Overton (@LarraOverton) November 3, 2020

About 50 people lined up outside the city county building before polls open pic.twitter.com/w3aQrfc7PA — Vic Ryckaert (@VicRyc) November 3, 2020

6:30 a.m.

The newsroom has received multiple calls about problems at polling places–with one prevalent issue being the lack of keys to open voting machines. We’ve reached out to the Marion County Clerk’s Office and officials said they’re looking into the issues.

6:44 a.m.

Monroe County Clerk’s Office says polls there appear to have opened without issue.

“Monroe County is looking like the rest of America…with lines already forming. Voters need to make their plans for voting at their assigned polling sites today and build waiting time into the day,” said Monroe County Clerk Nicole Brown.

6:48 a.m.

Some of the problems we’re heard about in Marion County:

Garfield Park: No keys for voting machines

Center United Methodist Church on Bluff Road: Wi-Fi issue

Guion Middle/Elementary School: No keys

Friendship Baptist Church: No clerk, not open

Douglass Community Center: Wi-Fi issue

The Marion County Clerk’s Office is looking into the reports.

There’s no key for the voting machines in Garfield Park, so voting hasn’t started. I can say there’s a HUGE difference between these voters and the voters who were here at this time in 2016. pic.twitter.com/oAUpQZq0kZ — Katie Carlson (@katiehc) November 3, 2020

The polls are open and running smoothly here at the Brookshire Golf Club in Carmel. There were about 50 people in line before the polls opened and now people are getting in an out in about 45 minutes. #ElectionDay #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/XzeRXoo2Ca — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) November 3, 2020

7:15 a.m.

Here’s an update at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, where some waited in line as early as 5:15 a.m. and couldn’t vote because they were waiting for a key.