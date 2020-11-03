LIVE BLOG | Updates from Indiana and around the country for Election Day 2020

November 3, 6 a.m.
Polls open around Indiana for Election Day as Hoosiers cast their ballots in several key races, including president, governor, attorney general and several U.S. House races.
6:08 a.m.
6:18 a.m.
Long lines are being reported at several locations this morning. We’re also hearing reports of some isolated problems and are looking into them.
6:20 a.m.
The line at St. Simon in Lawrence Township is wrapped about 3/4 of the way around the building.
6:30 a.m.
The newsroom has received multiple calls about problems at polling places–with one prevalent issue being the lack of keys to open voting machines. We’ve reached out to the Marion County Clerk’s Office and officials said they’re looking into the issues.
6:44 a.m.
Monroe County Clerk’s Office says polls there appear to have opened without issue.
“Monroe County is looking like the rest of America…with lines already forming. Voters need to make their plans for voting at their assigned polling sites today and build waiting time into the day,” said Monroe County Clerk Nicole Brown.
6:48 a.m.
Some of the problems we’re heard about in Marion County:
- Garfield Park: No keys for voting machines
- Center United Methodist Church on Bluff Road: Wi-Fi issue
- Guion Middle/Elementary School: No keys
- Friendship Baptist Church: No clerk, not open
- Douglass Community Center: Wi-Fi issue
The Marion County Clerk’s Office is looking into the reports.
7:15 a.m.
Here’s an update at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, where some waited in line as early as 5:15 a.m. and couldn’t vote because they were waiting for a key.