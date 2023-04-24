MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — May 2 marks primary election day in Indiana.
We’re following three races in Madison County: the Republican and Democratic primaries for Anderson mayoral as well as the Republican primary for Lapel town clerk-treasurer.
by: Matt Adams
Posted:
Updated:
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — May 2 marks primary election day in Indiana.
We’re following three races in Madison County: the Republican and Democratic primaries for Anderson mayoral as well as the Republican primary for Lapel town clerk-treasurer.