Monday marks last day to register to vote in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Oct. 5 marks the deadline to register to vote in Indiana for the upcoming general election on Nov. 3.

Potential voters can register one of three ways: online, by mail or in-person. And if someone is unsure if they are registered or not, they can check online here.

Anyone who plans to register by mail must have their form postmarked by today.

High turnout and long lines are expected at the polls for this election. Election officials also report record-breaking mail-in absentee ballot numbers.

“If you are voting absentee and you get the ballot in the mail do make sure that there are two sets of initials on the back at the bottom of your ballot because it’s not valid if there are not two sets of initials,” said Barbara Tully, president of Indiana Vote by Mail.

People are encouraged to come up with a voting plan that includes how, where and when they want to cast their ballot.

“If you’re not going to apply for an absentee ballot or you don’t qualify to apply for an absentee ballot, figure out where in your county you are going to vote and when you are going to do it,” Tully said.

Voting early in-person starts Tuesday, Oct. 6 and goes until Nov. 2. All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in-person.

There is a voter registration drive Monday at 2301 East 10th Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At this event, people can:

Register to vote.

Verify or update your voting registration status (this is important if you recently moved or changed your name).

Pick up some free Voting 101 postcards to pass out in your neighborhood. Go to map.thevote to see how many unregistered voters live in your neighborhood.

Request an absentee ballot.

Bring your kids to participate in our kids mock election.

Confirm your early voting and election day voting site.

The Marion County Clerk’s Office says some people may not know they aren’t registered to vote.

“Unfortunately, that does happen every election cycle where folks wake up in the morning and decide they plan to vote on election day and they go to vote not realizing they have no registered to vote,” said Russell Hollis, deputy director of the Marion County Clerk’s Office.

If someone has not participated in the last two federal election cycles, they may have been taken off the voter roll. To check and see if you are registered, go to IndianaVoters.IN.gov.