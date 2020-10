Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Tankcraft Corporation Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Darien, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

INDIANAPOLIS — According to a tweet from his Communications Director, Vice President Mike Pence will return to Indiana this week.

The Vice President is planning on campaigning in Ft. Wayne Thursday and is scheduled to vote early in Indianapolis Friday.

Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence requested absentee ballots after a previously scheduled Indianapolis visit was postponed.

No details have been announced about the current visits to Indiana.