CARMEL, Ind. — After a concession by Democratic challenger Miles Nelson, Republican Sue Finkam has been named the mayor for the city of Carmel, according to unofficial results from Hamilton County.

According to unofficial results from Hamilton County, officials reported that Finkam received 56.6% of the vote, recording 18,042 votes. Nelson received 42.24% of the vote and recorded 13,463 votes.

This comes after long-time Mayor Jim Brainard decided not to run for re-election. According to previous reports, Brainard served seven consecutive terms since he was first elected in 1995.

Finkam is a current member of the city council in Carmel. During her campaign, Finkam cited her 30-year business experience, as well as her prioritizing fiscal responsibility when asked about how she would approach the position.

This story will be updated throughout the evening with updated statements from Finkam and Nelson.