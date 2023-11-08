INDIANAPOLIS – Voters went to the polls Tuesday in an off-year election, meaning there were no major national or state offices to consider.

Still, there were several races of note for the 2023 municipal elections across central Indiana. Here’s a look at some of the key results.

Indianapolis mayoral race

Despite record spending in this year’s race, Republican Jefferson Shreve couldn’t put much of a dent in incumbent Joe Hogsett’s quest for a third term. Hogsett won decisively, according to the unofficial results, beating Shreve by a nearly 20-point margin with most ballots counted.

“In good times and in tough times, it has been the residents of our beautiful city who have kept us focused and energized,” Hogsett said during his victory speech Tuesday night. “That does not stop today. We will need you over the next four years because change can’t come from the mayor’s office alone.”

The early returns overwhelmingly favored the Democratic incumbent, and as the numbers came in, it was clear Shreve would be on the losing end. He called Hogsett to concede before 9 p.m.

“Now, it’s been an expensive education,” Shreve said Tuesday night. “But I have grown tremendously and grown to appreciate my hometown in ways that I couldn’t have imagined as I sit down and have such diversity of some terrific people entered across this city of 403 square miles.”

Shreve said Hogsett asked him to be “vigorously involved” in issues facing the city going forward.

Lawrence mayoral race

Voters in Lawrence elected the first Black mayor in Marion County history, choosing Democrat Deborah Whitfield over Republican David C. Hofmann.

The race was close, with Whitfield drawing 5,111 votes (52.63%) to Hofmann’s 4,600 votes (47.37%), according to the unofficial results.

“Thank you, Lawrence. I promise to do my best to serve every citizen of this great city as your Mayor,” Whitfield wrote on social media. “Tonight we celebrate, tomorrow we get to work.”

She’ll replace Republican Steve Collier, who opted not to run for a third term.

Carmel mayoral race

Republican Sue Finkam emerged as the winner in Carmel’s race for mayor, staving off a challenge from Democrat Miles Nelson.

According to the unofficial results, Finkam drew 18,042 votes (56.6%) to Nelson’s 13,463 votes (42.24%).

She’ll succeed longtime Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard, who opted against running for reelection. He’d served seven consecutive terms since first being elected in 1995.

Greenfield mayoral race

Republican Guy Titus took 68.8% of the vote in a three-way race with Democrat Nate Anderson (26.4%) and Libertarian Larry Silver Jr. in the race for Greenfield mayor.

Mayor Chuck Fewell announced in 2021 that he wouldn’t seek a third term in Greenfield, leaving the field open for the 2023 race.

Uncontested races

Mayoral races in Fishers, Greenwood, Noblesville, Westfield and Zionsville were uncontested in the 2023 municipal election.

John Stehr, a former Indianapolis news anchor, ran in Zionsville. Scott Willis, a former councilman, was unopposed in his bid for Westfield’s mayor. Both are Republicans.

Three incumbents—Republicans Chris Jensen (Noblesville), Scott Fadness (Fishers) and Mark Myers (Greenwood)—also won election in uncontested races.

School referendums

Four Indiana school districts had a referendum on the ballot in the 2023 municipal election. Three of the four measures passed by large margins.

Residents showed widespread support for Carmel-Clay’s referendum, with 67.8% voting in favor it. The story was the same for measures regarding Hamilton Southeastern (passed with 70.1% of the vote) and Sheridan schools (passed with 81.8% of the vote).

The referendum on the ballot in Monroe County, on the other hand, lacked the widespread support of the other districts. There, just 108 votes provided the margin of victory, with the measure passing 50.5% to 49.5%.

School officials said the money would be used to expand the district’s preschool and early education programs, eliminate student and family fees as well as expand the district’s career education program.