Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence to vote early in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will cast their ballots in Indianapolis Friday morning.

They’re expected to vote early at the City-County Building downtown around 8 a.m.

The former governor and his wife were due to vote in Indianapolis earlier this month, but they had to postpone that trip, citing scheduling concerns.

They also requested absentee ballots, according to the Marion County Clerk’s Office.

Pence arrived in Fort Wayne Thursday for a “Make America Great Again” rally, where he encouraged people to get out to the polls.

According to WANE, the rally was Pence’s first stop in Fort Wayne in four years. He lasted visited in 2016, when he was a vice presidential candidate.