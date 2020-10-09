VP Pence, wife request absentee ballots

Vice President Pence leaves the podium after speaking to the Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service at their headquarters in Rockville, Md., Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence have requested absentee ballots for this year’s election.

The Deputy Director of the Marion County Clerk’s Office confirmed the request to FOX59.

As previously reported, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence postponed Friday’s visit to Indianapolis, according to a Thursday White House release.

The Vice President was scheduled to visit Indiana Friday to cast his ballot.

Pence is expected to be heading to Florida starting Saturday, with stops in Ohio on Monday and Wisconsin on Tuesday.